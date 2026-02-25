WATCH | Senegal’s PM Sonko pushes for harsher anti-LGBTQI+ law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Tuesday pushed for a draft law that would double the maximum prison term from five to 10 years for same-sex practices and other conduct deemed unnatural, part of a wider crackdown on LGBTQI+ people.

During a speech to the National Assembly, Sonko said the law would apply to all sexual acts between two people of the same sex, and the maximum prison sentence would be applied to any act committed with a person under the age of 21.

Those found guilty could also face fines ranging from 2-million to 10-million CFA (R57,216 to R286,061).

Sonko called on legislators of all parties to support the law and blamed the West for promoting support for LGBT rights and communities in Senegal and fomenting political controversy.

“Those in the opposition who are stirring things up will go to their Western masters and say, ‘Look how bad they are. They are repressing homosexuals’,” Sonko said, adding: “They don’t even believe what they are saying.”

The draft law has been approved by Senegal’s council of ministers and must be ratified by the National Assembly. A date for the vote has not yet been set.

Larissa Kojoué, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in an e-mail the proposed law was a concern and would further expose individuals who are already heavily stigmatised to violence and fear.

Earlier this month, Senegal’s elite police force, the gendarmerie, said it had charged a group of 12 men with acts against nature and the deliberate transmission of HIV. The group included two celebrities, triggering intense local media coverage and speculation about their conduct.

Sonko’s comments came as police in Uganda said they had arrested two women accused of involvement in same-sex acts after being seen “openly kissing” in violation of the country’s anti-homosexuality law, widely seen as one of the world’s harshest.

Reuters