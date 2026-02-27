Former Tunisian PM Larayedh jailed for 24 years in Syria jihadist case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ali Larayedh, senior official of Tunisia's Islamist opposition party Ennahda and former prime minister, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. File photo

Former Tunisian prime minister Ali Larayedh was sentenced on Friday to 24 years in prison on charges of facilitating Tunisian jihadists’ travel to Syria over the past decade, state media said.

His party, the Islamist opposition Ennahda, said the case is politically motivated and part of a crackdown on dissent after President Kais Saied’s seizure of broad powers in 2021, when he dissolved parliament and began ruling by decree.

Larayedh served as prime minister from 2013 to 2014 during a turbulent period after Tunisia’s 2011 revolution.

The former prime minister, who has been detained since 2022, told the court during Thursday’s hearing: “I am innocent. I am being subjected to injustice, abuse and ingratitude.”

He can appeal against the conviction and the sentence.

After the 2011 revolution, hundreds of Tunisians travelled to Syria, Iraq and Libya to join or fight alongside Islamic State groups. Ennahda faced strong criticism from its secular rivals for allegedly facilitating their travel during its time in power, an accusation it has always strongly denied.

The case involving Larayedh included seven other defendants, among them former officials from the interior ministry.

TAP state news agency quoted a judicial official as saying their sentences ranged from three years to 24 years.