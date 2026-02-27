WATCH | Zimbabwe central bank maintains policy rate to anchor inflation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zimbabwe’s central bank has decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 35%, its governor said on Friday.

“We need to make sure inflation is anchored first, therefore the policy rate will remain at 35%,” the bank’s governor John Mushayavanhu told a press conference on the outlook for monetary policy in 2026.

Zimbabwe’s inflation rate has slowed sharply in recent months, reaching 3.8% year on year in February in local currency terms.