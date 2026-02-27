Africa

WATCH | Zimbabwe central bank maintains policy rate to anchor inflation

Policy rate decision follows sharp drop in inflation

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Zimbabwe’s central bank maintains its main interest rate at 35%. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File photo (PHILIMON BULAWAYO)

Zimbabwe’s central bank has decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 35%, its governor said on Friday.

“We need to make sure inflation is anchored first, therefore the policy rate will remain at 35%,” the bank’s governor John Mushayavanhu told a press conference on the outlook for monetary policy in 2026.

Zimbabwe’s inflation rate has slowed sharply in recent months, reaching 3.8% year on year in February in local currency terms.

