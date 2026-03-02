Attack in South Sudan Ruweng area kills 122, official says

A group of unidentified men attacked a region in South Sudan’s Ruweng Administrative Area on Sunday, killing 122 people, including 82 civilians, the area’s information minister said on Monday.
“I would like to sadly inform you that among those killed included the county commissioner and the executive director. Eighty-two were mostly children, women, and elderly,” James Monyliak Majok told Reuters.
Reuters
