Kenyan MP among six people killed in helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed in Nandi County, in the North Rift region. Stock image

A helicopter crash in western Kenya on Saturday killed six people, including an MP, said police and government officials.

The helicopter crashed in Nandi County, in the North Rift region. The cause was not immediately clear. County police commander Samuel Mukusi told Kenyan TV station Citizen TV that the MP, the pilot and four other people had died.

President William Ruto identified the MP as Johana Ng’eno, of the Emurua Dikirr constituency, in a post on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, the people of Emurua Dikirr, and all the victims and families affected by the helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County,” Ruto wrote.

The other passengers were not identified.

Reuters