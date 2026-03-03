Ghana rebounds from economic crisis, lifting curbs on new bond issuance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During a budget presentation to parliament last November, Forson said Ghana had rebounded from its worst crisis in a generation and was poised for sustained growth.

Ghana is lifting restrictions on new domestic bond issuance, ending a pause implemented in 2023 following its debt default, finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said on Monday on X.

The move will allow Ghana to reduce its dependence on Treasury bills to finance its budget and turn instead towards new longer-dated domestic bonds, Forson said.

“This comes at a time when inflation is low, investor confidence has improved, and the macroeconomic environment is strong, supported by a robust medium-term debt management strategy and significant buffers,” Forson said.

He also said Ghana was planning to return to the domestic debt market this year.