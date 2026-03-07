Africa

Nigerian army kills 45 in Katsina clash

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A US Army soldier trains Nigerian Army soldiers at a military compound in Jaji, Nigeria, February 14, 2018. Capt. James Sheehan/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS / File photo (US ARMY)

By Disha Mishra

At least 45 “bandits” were killed in a clash with Nigerian troops in the Danmusa area of Katsina state in northern Nigeria, according to a statement from the Katsina state government on Saturday.

The violence followed an attack by armed gangs of men from neighbouring Zamfara state who rode into Alhazawa village in Musawa on March 5 and attempted to steal cattle, the statement said.

The attackers returned the following day and encountered troops stationed at the army’s forward operating base in Dan Ali near Maidabino ward, leading to a clash in which the army killed 45 of the attackers.

A captain and two soldiers died in the encounter, the statement added.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25k reward for kindness

2

Trent breaks down under pressure during parliamentary testimony

3

The truth hurts, says Zille as DA refuses to meet ANC’s 12-hour deadline on billboard removal

4

SAPS special units set up to combat kidnappings, political murders

5

POLL | Are you worried that the end of Showmax could mean the end of local stories?

Related Articles