Ghana peacekeeping battalion hit by missile attacks in Lebanon, Ghana’s army says

The headquarters of Ghana’s UN peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks on Friday, leaving two soldiers critically injured, Ghana’s armed forces said in a statement.
Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East on Monday when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel that ignited a new Israeli offensive against the group.
Ghanaian soldiers are deployed as part of the Unifil mission in Lebanon.
The statement from Ghana’s armed forces did not say who fired the missiles, but it said Ghana’s foreign ministry had protested about the incident at UN headquarters in New York.
In addition to the two critically injured soldiers, the statement said another soldier “has been traumatised” while the officers’ mess facility was hit and burned down.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.