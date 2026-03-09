Ghana peacekeeping battalion hit by missile attacks in Lebanon, Ghana’s army says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes in Lebanon after an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran as seen from Marjayoun in Lebanon on March 8 2026. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher/File photo

The headquarters of Ghana’s UN peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks on Friday, leaving two soldiers critically injured, Ghana’s armed forces said in a statement.

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East on Monday when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel that ignited a new Israeli offensive against the group.

Ghanaian soldiers are deployed as part of the Unifil mission in Lebanon.

The statement from Ghana’s armed forces did not say who fired the missiles, but it said Ghana’s foreign ministry had protested about the incident at UN headquarters in New York.

In addition to the two critically injured soldiers, the statement said another soldier “has been traumatised” while the officers’ mess facility was hit and burned down.