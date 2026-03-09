Tunisia plans $1bn expansion of Tunis-Carthage airport to quadruple capacity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tunisia plans to expand its main Tunis-Carthage airport at an estimated cost of about 3-bn dinars (R16.89bn), aiming to nearly quadruple passenger capacity as part of efforts to modernise air transport infrastructure.

The transport ministry said on Sunday the project will increase the airport’s capacity from about 5-million passengers to 18.5-million passengers annually by 2031.

The ministry said that the expansion project has been included in the 2026 investment budget of the Civil Aviation and Airports Authority.

Tunisia has abandoned, for the time being, plans to build a new airport and instead opted to expand Tunis-Carthage International Airport, the ministry added.

Reuters