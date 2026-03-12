Shipper MSC secures 45‑year Lagos port concession with Nigerdock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is grappling with chronic congestion at Lagos ports. File photo

Shipping company MSC has signed a 45-year concession agreement with Nigerian maritime company Nigerdock to develop, operate and maintain a new container terminal at Snake Island Port in Lagos, the Switzerland-based company said.

The dedicated MSC terminal would be part of the company’s announced $1bn (R16.54bn) investment in infrastructure and logistics in Nigeria.

Global shipping companies are pushing to secure long-term footholds in emerging markets as supply chains are reconfigured worldwide.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is grappling with chronic congestion at Lagos ports.

MSC said the terminal, to be built by ITB Nigeria and DEME Group, is expected to be ready by 2028. It will occupy 30ha and feature a 910m quay capable of handling ship‑to‑shore cranes and mobile harbour cranes, serving deep-sea vessels and barges.

“The new terminal will open up opportunities, enhance efficiency and elevate Snake Island Port as a major global shipping centre,” MSC president Diego Aponte said.

Snake Island Port is an 85ha facility operated by Nigerdock, a maritime and logistics company, and comprises three terminals serving the Lagos port complex.

Reuters