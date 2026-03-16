Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says he has left country after disputed vote

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Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine says he has temporarily left the country after two months in hiding in the wake of a presidential election in January that kept long‑time leader Yoweri Museveni in office.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, disputed the outcome of that contest, alleging fraud, and had been in hiding since fleeing his home in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

In a five-minute video message posted on X on Saturday, Wine said he had left the country for “critical engagements outside Uganda”, without specifying where he was or what the engagements were.

“At the right time I will come back and continue with the cause,” he said.

The pop star‑turned‑politician has said his campaign was constrained by security forces blocking his rallies and arresting his supporters.

In the message published on Saturday, Wine said security forces had erected roadblocks and conducted raids to try to find him.

Uganda’s government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wine’s message.

Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni’s son, has stated in social media posts that the military is looking for Wine, though it is unclear why or what crime he might be charged with.

Wine said on Saturday Museveni had “usurped the will of the people”. He said while outside Uganda he would engage international allies and later return to continue what he called a push for freedom and democracy.

Museveni, 81, has ruled Uganda since 1986 and has repeatedly won elections that opposition groups and rights organisations say were marred by intimidation and violence, accusations the government denies.

Reuters