Suspected suicide attacks kill at least 23 in Nigeria’s Maiduguri

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The Al-Adum Jumaat Mosque a day after an explosion struck after evening prayers near Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, on December 25 2025. File photo.

At least 23 people were killed and 108 injured in suspected suicide bomb attacks in Maiduguri city, capital of Nigeria’s insurgency-hit northeastern state of Borno, the state police command said late on Monday.

The first blast went off at a post office in the city centre and was immediately followed by another at the popular Monday market nearby, two security sources and three Maiduguri residents told Reuters on Monday.

One blast hit the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and another struck the eastern neighbourhood of Kaleri, all early on Monday night.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the incidents were carried out by suspected suicide bombers,” state police said in the statement.

It said normalcy has been restored and security forces have tightened patrols across the city to prevent further attacks, adding an investigation into the circumstances of the attacks is under way.

Reuters