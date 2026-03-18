Nigeria ride‑hailing drivers protest against pricing as fuel costs rise

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Nigerian drivers who are signed up with ride-hailing services Uber, Bolt and inDrive protested in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Nigerian drivers who are signed up with ride-hailing services Uber, Bolt and inDrive protested in Lagos on Wednesday over low fares and high commissions while calling on the Lagos State Assembly to intervene and mandate higher pricing.

Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest markets for app-based drivers, with roughly half operating in the commercial capital Lagos, a city of more than 20-million people, according to drivers’ unions and transport regulators.