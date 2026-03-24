Kenya Airways reports increased flight demand due to the Iran war

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Demand for seats on Kenya Airways flights has surged to nearly 100%, up from 70% in January. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA / File photo

Kenya Airways said on Monday demand for seats on its flights had jumped due to the effects of war in the Middle East, with most of the gains coming from Europe, the US and Asia.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has upset the global aviation industry, prompting some airlines to raise fares and change their schedules to reduce stops at airports in the Middle East or to cancel flights altogether.

Kenya Airways said demand for seats on its flights, known as load factor, was now almost at 100%, up from around 70% in January.

“We were like this... until February. Then it significantly increased. We reached up to 90% total, 90, 99,” George Kamal, acting CEO of Kenya Airways, told reporters.

“And so the most we see the gains are coming from Europe, from the US and Asia. Those routes are contributing positively, very positively, to our network now,” Kamal added, without giving any further details.

Kenya Airways has about 56 days of jet fuel supply and is making efforts to obtain more from India, its flight operations head Paul Njoroge said.

Reuters