Musk’s Starlink denied telecoms licence in Namibia

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Starlink operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecoms monopolies. File photo.

Namibia has turned down applications from Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink for a telecommunications service licence and access to radio spectrum, a notice in the country’s government gazette shows.

The notice dated March 23 did not say why Starlink’s applications were declined.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia could reconsider the decisions “on its own motion or on a petition filed by an aggrieved party” within 90 days, the notice added.

A spokesperson for the regulator said a statement would be issued later.

SpaceX, parent company of Starlink, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starlink operates in several African countries but has faced regulatory challenges in others and resistance from state telecoms monopolies.

In November 2024, the Namibian regulator hit Starlink with a cease-and-desist order, saying it had been operating in the country without a licence.

It also warned consumers against purchasing Starlink equipment and said it had confiscated illegal terminals from consumers. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Reuters