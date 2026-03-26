Libya’s coast guard tows damaged Russian LNG tanker away from its shores

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A Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and adrift without crew, floats in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between Malta and the Italian islands of Lampedusa and Linosa in this handout picture released on March 13 2026. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Libya’s coast guard has begun towing away a damaged liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker that several Mediterranean countries warned posed an environmental risk after drifting unmanned for weeks, the Tripoli‑based government of national unity (GNU) said.

The Russian-flagged Arctic Metagaz, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, has been adrift since early March, when Russia’s transport ministry said it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones.

With no crew aboard, it eventually drifted close to the shores of the western Libyan port of Zuwara.

Italy, France, Spain and six other southern EU members ⁠wrote to the European Commission last week, warning the tanker posed “an imminent and serious risk of a major ecological disaster”.

GNU transport minister Mohamed Al-Shahoubi said in a video statement Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has been tasked with unloading the Russian tanker’s cargo, and is coordinating through the ministry of foreign affairs with Russian and Maltese authorities to take measures ensuring the safety of maritime navigation in the Mediterranean basin.

The NOC said later in a statement on the towing operation there was “no leakage of cargo until now”, adding the environmental situation was safe with no indicators of imminent risks.

A video posted on Tuesday by the Tripoli-based GNU’s Hakomitna media platform showed a frigate towing the tanker through the water.

The commander of operations for the central sector of the coast guard and port security, Omar Mohamed Omar Al-Tuwair, said in the video the abandoned tanker has been towed away from Zuwara’s shores.

“We assure our people throughout Libya in general, and the western coastal areas in particular, especially Zuwara and Sabratha, that the relevant authorities are making every effort to deal with the situation,” Tuwair said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the final destination of the tanker.

The Russian transport ministry said the drones that hit the tanker were launched from Libya. Ukraine and Libya have not commented on the incident.