Africa

Air Algerie expands with 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 8s

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Air Algerie says the acquisition forms part of efforts to modernise its fleet, expand its route network and improve service quality for passengers. File photo. (Paul Hanna)

Algeria’s national carrier Air Algerie said on Thursday it has ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of a national strategy to develop civil air transport.

The airline said the acquisition forms part of efforts to modernise its fleet, expand its route network and improve service quality for passengers.

According to a company statement cited by state news agency APS, five of the aircraft are expected to be delivered in the second half of this year, with the other five scheduled for delivery next year.

No financial details were disclosed.

Air Algerie said the move is part of a broader vision to keep pace with developments in the aviation sector and meet the demands of domestic and international markets, adding it would strengthen the airline’s competitiveness and market position.

Reuters

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