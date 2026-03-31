African bank revenues top $100bn as returns outpace global peers

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An aerial view shows the central business district in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos.

African banking revenues have topped $100bn for the first time, with profitability well above the global average, McKinsey said, highlighting the sector’s growing economic importance — and its concentration in a handful of markets.

Banking revenues across the continent reached about $99bn in 2024 and are estimated to have increased to $107bn in 2025, the consulting firm said in a report on Monday.

Returns on equity stood at 19% in 2024 and are expected to ease to 17% this year, compared with a global banking average of about 10%.

Despite the growth, revenues remain heavily concentrated. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa account for about 70% of Africa’s total banking revenues, with South Africa the largest market, generating about $26.4bn in customer-driven revenues in 2024.

The strong performance reflects a four-year period of favourable conditions driven by high interest rates, loan repricing and gains from foreign-exchange and trading activity, even as banks continue to face currency volatility and uneven macroeconomic conditions.

“African banking has moved decisively from a story of potential to one of performance,” said Mayowa Kuyoro, a partner and head of McKinsey’s financial services practice in Africa.

On a constant-currency basis, banking revenues grew about 17% a year between 2020 and 2024, far faster than the global average. In dollar terms, growth was more modest at about 5.2% annually, reflecting sharp exchange-rate swings across several markets.

Expansion has been underpinned by rising financial inclusion, rapid adoption of digital banking services and demand by a young and increasingly urban population. Africa’s population grew more than 2% a year between 2020 and 2025, while the working-age population expanded nearly 3% annually.

Lending remains the largest revenue pool and is projected to grow to about $52bn by 2030, while small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to be the fastest-growing customer segment.

“The next phase of competition will be defined by how banks scale digital capabilities and build revenue streams beyond traditional lending,” Kuyoro said.