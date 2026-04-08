Armed men kill 20 and abduct others in Nigerian villages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Niger state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said gunmen invaded Bagna and Erena villages on Tuesday and, when security responded, two community guards and a driver were killed and others injured. File photo.

Armed men in Nigeria killed at least 20 people, including security guards, and abducted an unknown number after attacking villages in northwestern Niger state, police and residents said late on Tuesday, the latest violence plaguing the north of the country.

The attack happened in Niger’s Shiroro district, where kidnapping gangs and Islamist militants are known to operate.

Niger state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said gunmen invaded Bagna and Erena villages on Tuesday and, when security responded, two community guards and a driver were killed and others injured.

Residents said at least 20 people were killed and the attackers, who also destroyed homes, operated for several hours and overwhelmed security personnel in the area.

Some villagers fled to the nearby towns of Gwada Zumba and Galadima Kogo, the residents said.

Insecurity is Nigeria’s biggest problem and President Bola Tinubu is pushing to allow Nigeria’s 36 states to establish their own police to help curb the violence.

Reuters