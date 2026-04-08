Africa

Madagascar declares state of emergency over energy situation

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Several African governments have responded to surging global oil prices, spurred by the Iran war, by implementing sharp fuel price increases, energy-saving measures or electricity rationing. File photo. (Werner Hills)

Madagascar declared a nationwide state of energy emergency for 15 days on Tuesday, citing disruptions in energy supply caused by the conflict in the Middle East, its cabinet said.

Several African governments have responded to surging global oil prices, spurred by the Iran war, by implementing sharp fuel price increases, energy-saving measures or electricity rationing.

“The decision was taken after the observation that the country is facing a deep crisis due to disruptions in energy supply across the island linked to the conflict in the Middle East,” the cabinet said in a statement.

“The declaration of a state of energy emergency allows authorities to take exceptional and urgent measures to restore energy supply and ensure the continuity of public services.”

Local media in Madagascar reported widespread fuel shortages nationwide on Tuesday.

Reuters

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