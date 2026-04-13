BP to buy interest in three offshore Namibian blocks as shift to oil and gas sharpens

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BP will pay Eco Atlantic $2.7m for the 60% interest in the three petroleum exploration licences, the Canadian firm said.

BP on Monday agreed to buy an operating interest in three offshore exploration blocks in Namibia from Canada-based Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas as it ramps up its upstream portfolio.

BP will pay Eco Atlantic $2.7m (R44.6m) in cash for the 60% interest in the three petroleum exploration licences, the Canadian firm said.

The oil major has turned its focus back to oil and gas after an ill-fated foray into renewables, pledging to dispose of $20bn (R330.5bn) worth of assets and cut its debt to between $14bn (R231.53bn) and $18bn (R297.63bn) by end-2027.

BP has been under pressure to publish more information to prove its strategy of shifting spending from low-carbon to oil and gas projects will boost shareholder value.

The deal marks BP’s entry as an operator in the southern African country, a global oil and gas exploration hot spot which hopes to produce its first oil by 2030.

The blocks are located in the Walvis Basin, a vast area north of the prolific Orange Basin where all of Namibia’s offshore discoveries have been made by oil majors including Shell and TotalEnergies.

Eco Atlantic will remain a partner in the blocks along with Namibia’s national oil company, BP said.

Reuters