Uganda’s coffee and gold exports fuel major trade boost

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Uganda, Africa’s largest exporter of coffee, has emerged as a major processor and exporter of bullion in recent years.

The value of Uganda’s exports in February jumped 66.8% year on year, helped by higher earnings from shipments of gold and coffee, the finance ministry said in a report.

During the month, the East African country shipped goods worth $1.4bn (R22.9bn), up from $839.3m (R13.7bn) exported in the same month last year, a report seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Uganda, Africa’s largest exporter of coffee, has also emerged as a major processor and exporter of bullion in recent years.

The surge in the value of gold export earnings “was largely due to higher global gold prices supported by increased demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical uncertainties, and continued reserve diversification by central banks”, the report said.

Reuters