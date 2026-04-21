Nigerian police rescue 18 abducted bus passengers

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Nigeria has been plagued for years by abductions by militants and by criminals seeking ransoms. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/ File photo

Police in Nigeria’s central Benue state said they had rescued 18 passengers abducted from a bus last week, including eight students travelling for university entrance examinations, and arrested seven suspects.

Gunmen seized the travellers from a bus on the Makurdi–Otukpo road on April 15 in southern Benue.

Benue police spokesperson Udeme Edet said the hostages were freed after co-ordinated operations with other security agencies. All 18 abducted passengers were safe and in stable condition after medical checks, Edet said on Monday.

Benue governor Hyacinth Alia urged academic authorities to reschedule the exams for the students among the victims.

Nigeria has been plagued for years by abductions by militants and by criminals seeking ransoms. The case in Benue had drawn particular attention because so many of the victims were students.