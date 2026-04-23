Africa urged to spend on infrastructure after gold-driven rise in local capital 

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Africa’s financial institutions need to invest in infrastructure to spur economies, the Africa Finance Corporation says. Stock photo.

By Duncan Miriri

Africa’s financial institutions need to invest in infrastructure to spur economies, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) said on Thursday in a report that found the amount of capital they hold rose by 25% last year, driven by record gold prices.

Global shocks and geopolitical shifts have made it harder for African nations to raise funds for development abroad, making it imperative states can draw on internal capital.

But that is not happening enough, according to the AFC’s annual study, the “State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report” published on Thursday at the start of a two-day meeting in Nairobi. The talks will try to achieve deals for infrastructure projects in Africa.

Kenya’s President William Ruto, speaking at the talks, said it was crucial to “harness Africa’s capital” and that foreign investors were mostly interested in securing raw material for international companies.

Samaila Zubairu, chief executive of the Lagos-based AFC, said domestic funds focus too much on low-risk assets such as government bonds that do not fully translate into productive investments. The need is to invest in infrastructure, which creates jobs and can have wider economic benefits.

“The Africa of tomorrow will not be shaped by hope alone. It will be shaped by what we build,” he said.

The Africa of tomorrow will not be shaped by hope alone. It will be shaped by what we build. — Samaila Zubairu, chief executive of Africa Finance Corporation

Capital held by African institutions including development banks, sovereign wealth funds and central banks jumped to more than $2-trillion (R33-trillion) from over $1.6-trillion (R26.5-trillion) a year ago, the report found.

It said the increase in central bank reserves was driven by gold holdings, which gained value from record prices on the international market.

At the same time, however, the strain on governments has increased from sovereign debts, limiting their ability to fund projects and those that have been built have not necessarily reached their full potential because of inadequate connectivity, the report said.

Lerato Mataboge, the AU’s commissioner for infrastructure and energy, said the organisation would seek to use the findings of the report to better align infrastructure development with closer economic integration.

“Trade remains constrained, industrialisation uneven, and exposure to external shocks persists,” she said.

The AFC was founded in 2007 to mobilise funds for investment in Africa’s infrastructure and industrialisation. It is owned by 48 African states that make up 64% of its shareholding, as well as the African Development Bank and Turk Eximbank and private institutions like African pension funds.

Reuters