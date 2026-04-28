Africa

WATCH | South Sudan says 14 killed in plane crash near Juba

A plane crashed southwest of South Sudan’s capital Juba on Monday

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A member of the South Sudan Red Cross walks at the wreckage of a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by CityLink Aviation that lost communication and crashed while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, in Juba, South Sudan on April 27 2026. (Samir Bol)

A plane crashed southwest of South Sudan’s capital Juba on Monday, killing all 14 people on board, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

The aircraft, a Cessna 208 Caravan operated by CityLink Aviation, lost communication while flying from Yei to Juba International Airport, the aviation authority said in a statement.

It said the plane took off at 9.15am local time and lost contact at 9.43am. There were 13 passengers and a pilot on board, including two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals.

Preliminary reports suggested the aircraft may have crashed in bad weather, particularly low visibility, the statement said.

Reuters

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