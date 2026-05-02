IMF says Angola’s debt will hit ceiling in medium-term

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The recent surge in oil prices has improved Angola’s access to international markets and is projected to provide a temporary offset to Angola’s declining oil revenues. File photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday projected that Angola’s public debt would hit its ceiling in the medium-term and urged the government to use any oil revenue windfalls to cut debt and build buffers as declining oil production weighs on its fiscal position.

“The recent surge in oil prices has improved Angola’s access to international markets and is projected to provide a temporary offset to Angola’s declining oil revenues. Gross financing needs are, however, projected to rise with public debt reaching the ceiling under the fiscal sustainability law in the medium-term,” the IMF said.

Angola needs to press ahead with fiscal consolidation and prudent debt management as declining oil revenues weigh on its medium-term economic outlook, the fund said after concluding its “Article IV” review of the country.

The Southern African nation will get a windfall from higher oil prices due to the US-Israeli war on Iran. While its 2026 budget used a reference oil price of $61 (R1,015), Brent crude is currently trading above $100 (R1,665) per barrel.

The IMF added Angola’s future growth would depend on the success of efforts to diversify the economy, as structurally lower oil revenues continue to constrain public finances and external balances.

Angola is not currently seeking an IMF lending programme, though it is receiving technical assistance to improve tax revenue, analyse expenditures and determine other necessary reforms.

The nation is seeking external support from other sources, including the African Development Bank.

Reuters