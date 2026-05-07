Africa

More than 20 army personnel killed in Boko Haram attack in Chad

The Chad army says 26 others were injured in the attack

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Boko Haram militants killed more than 60 people in a nighttime assault on a village in northeastern Nigeria's Borno State. Stock photo.
Boko Haram militants have extended their reach from northeast Nigeria to western Chad. (123RF/ZABELIN)

Islamist Boko Haram militants have attacked a military base in Chad, killing at least 23 security personnel and injuring 26 others, the army said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the army had repelled the attack, which took place on Monday night in the Lake Chad region, and operations to clear the area were under way.

Since 2009 Boko Haram militants have extended their reach from northeast Nigeria to western Chad, where attacks on military installations have become frequent.

Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby condemed the attack in a statement posted on Facebook.

Reuters

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