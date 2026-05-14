Africa

HRW report accuses M23, Rwandan army of rape and executions in eastern DRC

Human Rights Watch accuses them of shooting fleeing civilians and carrying out 53 summary executions

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) patrol along a street after retaking control of multiple localities in the Ruzizi Plains following the withdrawal of M23 rebels from Uvira, DRC, on May 12 2026. (Victoire Mukenge)

M23 rebels and the Rwandan army carried out killings, rapes and abductions during a month-long occupation of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in late 2025 and early 2026, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Thursday.

The rebels briefly captured the city of Uvira in December and withdrew weeks later under pressure from the US.

HRW documented 53 summary executions, eight rapes and 12 enforced disappearances committed by the rebels during their takeover and occupation of Uvira.

Fighters shot at fleeing civilians and went door-to-door targeting men and boys accused of links to government-backed local militias, the report said.

Rwanda’s government and a spokesperson for the rebels did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Both have denied past allegations of human rights abuses and accused the Congolese army and allied militias of targeting members of the Tutsi community.

Fighting has continued in eastern DRC despite mediation efforts by various international actors, including the US.

Washington imposed sanctions in March on the Rwandan Defence Force and senior army officials over their alleged support for M23, which Rwanda denies.

Late last week the rebels withdrew from several positions in South Kivu, where Uvira is located, retreating about 30km further north.

Reuters

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