Africa

Italian group Eni considers third floating natural gas platform off Mozambique

The coastal Rovuma Basin near the border of Tanzania and Mozambique holds between 160-trillion and 200-trillion cubic feet of natural gas

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has bought stakes in four major European oil companies.
Italian energy group Eni is looking to expand its natural gas operation in Mozambique. Picture: (Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Italian energy group Eni is considering deploying a third floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) platform offshore of Mozambique, a company spokesperson said.

Eni took a final investment decision on its second platform, Coral North, in October last year. That facility will double Mozambique’s LNG output to more than 7-million tonnes per annum once operational in 2028.

The Eni spokesperson said the Rovuma Basin held significant gas reserves that created opportunities for new developments.

“In this context, Eni is assessing the possibility of advancing with a third project based on the FLNG technology,” the spokesperson said, confirming a report by Portuguese news agency Lusa.

The coastal Rovuma Basin near the border of Tanzania and Mozambique holds between 160-trillion and 200-trillion cubic feet of natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Administration, making it one of the largest reserves globally that is only just starting to be tapped.

Mozambique’s vast gas reserves have also attracted oil majors TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, which are developing separate on-land LNG projects that will draw their gas from fields in the Rovuma Basin.

Reuters

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