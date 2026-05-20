US doctor in contact with Ebola patient moved from Uganda to Czech hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The doctor is showing no symptoms of the deadly virus and will be hospitalised as a precaution. Stock photo.

A US doctor is being transferred from Uganda to a hospital in Prague after coming into contact with a patient infected with Ebola, Czech health officials said.

The doctor is showing no symptoms of the deadly virus and will be hospitalised as a precaution following a request from the US, said health minister Adam Vojtech on Wednesday on X.

More than 130 deaths have been linked to an Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda.

The Faculty Hospital Bulovka in Prague, which specialises in infectious diseases, said late on Tuesday the patient was being transported in an isolation unit and was expected to arrive on Wednesday evening.

“The case does not pose a risk to the public in the Czech Republic, and procedures for similar situations are clearly set,” the hospital said.

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday, the first time a WHO chief has done so before convening an emergency committee.

The outbreak has alarmed experts because it was able to spread for weeks undetected across a densely populated area ravaged by widespread armed violence.

An outbreak in eastern DRC from 2018 to 2020 was the second deadliest on record and killed nearly 2,300 people.

Reuters