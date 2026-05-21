Nigeria busts meth cartel, makes biggest seizure and captures kingpin

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A massive drug bust in Nigeria highlights a shift by foreign drug cartels towards setting up production bases in the country, says the local drug law enforcement agency. Stock image.

Nigeria’s anti-drug agency says it has dismantled a methamphetamine syndicate in the largest seizure of its kind in the country, seizing drugs and chemicals worth about $363m (R6bn) and arresting 10 suspects, including three Mexicans.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said late on Wednesday that co-ordinated raids on a farm in Ogun state and linked properties in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, had uncovered an industrial-scale clandestine laboratory and yielded 2.4 tons of methamphetamine and chemical materials.

The chief of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, said the operation, carried out over 48 hours after months of intelligence work, exposed a network importing foreign “technical expertise” to produce drugs locally.

Seven suspects, including three Mexicans described as meth “cooks”, were arrested at the farm used as a lab in Ogun state’s Abidagba forest, while the alleged mastermind, Anochili Innocent, a Nigerian, was detained at his Lagos residence. Follow-up operations brought total arrests to 10, the agency said.

The agency said the scale of the haul, equivalent to millions of street doses, highlighted a shift by drug cartels towards setting up production bases in Nigeria.

The crackdown underscores Nigeria’s growing role as both a transit and manufacturing hub in the global illegal drugs trade.

Illegal trade has been growing in Nigeria and West Africa, where porous borders allow cartels to expand logistics networks and links to Latin American trafficking groups.

Marwa said the agency would step up its crackdown on local and transnational networks across the country.

Reuters