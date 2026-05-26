Africa has been managing climate volatility for decades. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn from it

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Extinction Rebellion climate change activists gather for Earth Day outside parliament, demanding a just and inclusive transition to renewable energy solutions, and opposing what they say are false approaches that threaten communities and livelihood, in Cape Town, April 22 2026. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

By Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi

The United States’ retreat from aspects of global climate and health leadership has exposed the risk Africa took in relying on external funding for these projects. When the US pulled back on aid, many African programmes and plans that relied on their funding, expertise, or political support had to abruptly end, leaving millions of people on the continent at risk of extreme poverty.

Yet it also created an opening. African institutions, governments, scientists and communities can now strengthen the continent’s voice in climate and health governance.

African countries did not cause climate change. It was caused by greenhouse gas emissions from industrialised countries. Even today, Africa is only responsible for about 3% of all global carbon emissions. But the continent carries the heaviest consequences of a crisis it did little to create.

As we marked Africa Day on May 25, climate crises are playing out across the continent. Intensifying heatwaves, floods, drought, disease outbreaks and worsening food insecurity have hit African countries hard. The question is whether African leaders are prepared to respond with the urgency and leadership this moment demands.

As director of the Lancet Countdown Africa Regional Centre, I argue that African countries have too often been on the back foot in responding to crisis, aid dependence and the growing effects of climate change.

The Lancet Countdown Africa Regional Centre was set up to help change that. It produces trusted evidence grounded in African realities and uses this evidence to shape climate and health policy both on the continent and globally.

I argue that the continent collectively carries deep lived experience in adaptation, mitigation and resilience under volatile conditions. That knowledge matters in times of climate crisis. — Prof Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi

I also co-authored the 2025 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report, which found that millions of people are dying unnecessarily each year because of fossil fuel use, rising greenhouse gas emissions and governments failing to adapt to climate change fast enough.

I argue that the continent collectively carries deep lived experience in adaptation, mitigation and resilience under volatile conditions. That knowledge matters in times of climate crisis.

Climate resilience and disaster preparedness

When the Japanese city of Sendai was rebuilt after the 2011 tsunami, that experience helped inform what became the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. This is now used globally.

Africa, too, has experiences that should inform how the world prepares for disasters and becomes more resilient to climate change. For example, Morocco’s evacuation of more than 140,000 people in February 2026 ahead of devastating floods showed what a proactive African disaster response looks like.

Yet African perspectives seldom influence which stories about climate resilience are heard around the world or which policy lessons are recognised as valuable and able to be used by other countries. This is one of Africa’s greatest weaknesses in climate governance.

Africa needs to strengthen the relationship between scientists, policy makers and society. It must document the lessons it is learning better. These lessons should be translated into examples that the rest of the world can learn from. — Prof Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi

Over decades of research into climate change, water, food and the environment in different African countries, I’ve found that some of the strongest solutions come when indigenous knowledge and traditional leadership work alongside science and formal environmental laws. Bringing these systems together can help protect ecosystems, strengthen communities against climate shocks and support development that lasts.

Africa needs to strengthen the relationship between scientists, policy makers and society. It must document the lessons it is learning better. These lessons should be translated into examples that the rest of the world can learn from. African-led climate and health efforts need continued investment in partnerships, platforms, surveillance systems, early warning systems and the long-term development of Africa-specific indicators.

Africa can set the agenda for the transition to clean energy

Africa, however, faces real structural weaknesses that can’t be ignored. As indicators in the 2025 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report show, climate change adaptation is not funded nearly enough.

Health systems are at risk of coming under great strain as a result of climate disasters and the spread of infectious diseases caused by climate change. Many African countries still struggle to integrate climate commitments into national budgets, planning and implementation. Climate disasters continue to force governments into cycles of emergency response that divert already limited resources away from long-term development priorities.

These weaknesses, however, also reveal where leadership is urgently needed.

Africa can invest directly in renewable energy instead of locking itself into coal, oil and gas. Solar mini-grids and other clean energy projects can bring electricity to communities that still lack reliable power, while also powering industry, clinics and hospitals.

Clean energy is not just about cutting emissions. It means fewer people breathing polluted air, more reliable electricity for healthcare, and better living conditions for millions. If done properly, Africa’s transition could show that economic growth, public health and climate action can go hand in hand.

Equitable and sustainable food systems

My research on reimagining and reshaping the global food system proposes a new shared future vision for the food of the future. This must be rooted in equity, inclusion, resilience and the good health of the planet.

Africa could lead in translating this vision into global best practice. My research has shown that Africa’s farmers are already using innovative ideas to adapt to climate change and transform the way food is produced. These are rooted in Indigenous knowledge. Recognising and enabling a huge resurgence of indigenous foods could be a key strategy in building healthy food systems in Africa that benefit both people and planet.

In Tanzania, my research showed that better water management of farmland could yield huge increases in the agricultural sustainability indicators and promote more sustainable livelihoods.

In Zimbabwe, I found that poor coordination between water, energy and food programmes often weakens development efforts and leaves communities struggling to access basic services. One solution is to manage water, energy and food together instead of treating them separately. Expanding decentralised energy systems such as solar mini-grids could also help, especially in rural areas where most people live.

In South Africa, I was part of a team that looked at how to better grow amaranthus, an ancient and highly nutritious grain. We found that using locally available manure such as cow dung mixed with mineral fertilisers could help the crop grow much faster.

For decades, many African communities practised forms of agriculture and food production that worked in harmony with nature. Today, many of those approaches are being repackaged globally as premium organic produce or sustainable alternatives. This is an opportunity for all African countries.

Africa Day shouldn’t only be a symbolic celebration of continental identity. It should also be a reminder that Africa’s climate future can’t be outsourced any longer. The continent has the knowledge, lived experience and growing scientific capacity to lead global conversations on climate and health.

Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi is professor of climate change, food systems and health and director of The Lancet Countdown in Africa, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

The Conversation