WHO says 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths from Ebola in DRC

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A man walks past members of Uganda People's Defence Force after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain the latest Ebola outbreak in Kasese district, Uganda, this week.

The World Health Organisation said on Friday that there were 906 suspected cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including 223 suspected deaths that are being investigated.

An outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is raging in the DRC, with cases also reported in Uganda.

There have been 125 confirmed cases of Ebola in the DRC, including 17 confirmed deaths in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. There have also been seven confirmed cases of Ebola in Uganda, three of which were imported from the DRC, and one death. However, no community transmission has been reported, the WHO said.

The Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC likely started two months ago, the WHO said in early May. The outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no vaccine, was declared by the WHO a public health emergency of international concern. It has alarmed experts because of how long it went undetected while spreading across a densely populated area, making it difficult to trace and isolate the contacts of infected individuals.

The rate of people who died among those confirmed to have the infection is between 30% and 50%, said Anais Legand from the High Threat Pathogens Team, which is part of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

“It’s huge. It means that up to five out of 10 people are likely to die,” Legand said, adding that the data was preliminary and required further investigation. Early care could help drive down fatality rates, Legand said.

The first recovered patient was discharged from a health centre in the DRC after receiving two negative tests, Legand said, adding she hoped many more would recover and stressed the importance of access to early care.

The WHO said testing capacity was being improved and that it was hopeful that most of the backlog of test samples from suspected cases would be processed in the coming days.

The number of suspected cases is likely to go up, Legand said, but added it was a sign that surveillance was working. “As for whether the peak has passed, investigations are still ongoing. I don’t think we can say that at this stage,” she said.

Reuters