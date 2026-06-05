Kidnappings rise in southwest Nigeria as gangs target schools

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Aduke Balogun, whose daughter was among dozens of pupils and teachers abducted in a large-scale school attack in southwestern Nigeria, reacts beside her daughter, who later escaped, during an interview with Reuters at her home in Yawota, Oyo State, Nigeria on June 2 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

It was mid-morning when Aduke Balogun noticed a masked man in military fatigues walking towards her children’s school. Minutes later, gunfire erupted, more gunmen appeared and residents fled.

In the chaos, her six-year-old daughter Feranmi managed to escape, but another daughter, eight-year-old Kausarat, was not so lucky — one of more than 30 students and a teacher seized and spirited into the bush near Yawota, a town in southwest Nigeria’s Oyo state.

Videos of kidnapped children are circulating, but Balogun cannot bear to watch, and it is unclear if they are from her children’s Baptist Nursery and Primary School.

“Every day, I pray and hope for their safe return,” she told Reuters as she manned a stall selling soft drinks, bread and biscuits across the road from the school.

The May 15 raid — and simultaneous attacks on two other nearby schools — have jolted a region long seen as relatively safe compared to more unstable regions further north, fuelling fears that kidnapping-for-ransom gangs are expanding their operations far beyond traditional hotspots.

Widespread kidnappings and the ever-expanding presence of armed groups across Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country — are likely to be key issues in the run-up to Nigeria’s next national elections in January.

“The Oyo abductions mark a dangerous escalation from a crisis once largely confined to Nigeria’s north and Middle Belt into the southwest,” said Cheta Nwanze, partner at security consultancy SBM Intelligence. “As the 2027 elections approach, Nigerians will judge politicians primarily on whether they can keep classrooms and communities safe.”

Teacher shot trying to escape

Nigeria’s government has struggled for years to tackle insecurity, ranging from herder-farmer conflicts across its centre to the mix of bandits, Islamist militants and community defence militia that operate across northern states.

Amid the violence, armed groups frequently kidnap motorists, clerics and schoolchildren, holding them until ransom payments are made. SBM Intelligence said kidnappers collected at least 2.57 billion naira (about R300m) in ransom payments in Nigeria in the year to June 2025.

The Oyo abductions mark a dangerous escalation from a crisis once largely confined to Nigeria’s north and Middle Belt into the southwest. — Cheta Nwanze, partner at security consultancy SBM Intelligence

Two weeks after the Yawota kidnappings, schoolbags, books, food flasks, water bottles and children’s footwear lay scattered across classroom floors at the Baptist Nursery and Primary School. A police patrol van was parked outside, with armed officers keeping watch under a fig tree.

At the LA Primary School, 5km from where Balogun’s child was seized, one teacher was shot dead as he tried to escape through a classroom window during another attack, said Lamidi Waheed, a teacher in the school.

School items belonging to abducted students of Baptist Nursery and Primary School on the floor outside their classrooms, in Oyo State, Nigeria, on June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun (Sodiq Adelakun)

In the third raid, another six teachers and seven students were kidnapped from the nearby Community High School in Ahoro-Esinele, Waheed added.

Days later, a video circulated online apparently showing gunmen beheading a teacher seized in this attack.

Reuters was unable to verify the video.

As the 2027 elections approach, Nigerians will judge politicians primarily on whether they can keep classrooms and communities safe. — Cheta Nwanze

Fearing the insecurity and lacking mobile phone networks to call for help, many who live in farming communities in Oyo’s Oriire district, about 300km northeast of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, have fled, local chief Tajudeen Abioye told Reuters.

‘We want our children back’

When he came to power three years ago, President Bola Tinubu pledged — like his predecessors — to tackle insecurity by recruiting more soldiers and policemen, and making sure they were better equipped and paid.

However, the Oyo attack, along with the kidnapping of 42 schoolchildren last month in insurgency-hit northeast Borno state, have intensified scrutiny of Tinubu’s security record ahead of the 2027 elections.

Tinubu will seek re-election and is likely to enter the race as a favourite, as the opposition, led by challengers Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, remains divided.

However, worsening security could weigh on his chances.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Oyo attacks, but the military has blamed Boko Haram Islamist militants, who usually operate in the northeast.

We don’t need money, foodstuffs or anything. We just want our children back. — Grace Ojo, whose seven-year-old grandchild was among those taken

Some security operatives had been injured in an initial attempt to rescue the children and their teachers from the Community High School, said Abioye, the chief.

Since then, authorities have made contact with the kidnappers, and eight suspects had been detained and were helping the authorities, police spokesperson Olayinka Ayanlade said, without giving further details.

Authorities have urged families to stay calm and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified videos.

School items belonging to abducted students of Baptist Nursery and Primary School sit inside an empty classroom in Oyo State, Nigeria, on June 2, 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun (Sodiq Adelakun)

Grace Ojo, whose seven-year-old grandchild was among those taken from the Baptist school, has only one request. “We don’t need money, foodstuffs or anything. We just want our children back,” she said.

Reuters