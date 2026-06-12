Ebola deaths confirmed in DRC displacement camp

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A worker carries a plastic bucket near the tents recently constructed by Samaritan's Purse International Relief, at the Scott Powell Memorial Ebola Treatment Centre, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in Bunia town, Ituri, DRC, on June 11 2026.

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Two Ebola-related deaths have been confirmed in a displacement camp in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN refugee agency said, with aid workers warning the risk of the disease spreading quickly in crowded refugee sites was high and worrying.

The two victims were internally displaced people living in the Kpangba camp, which hosts 30,000 refugees, the UNHCR said in the report published on Thursday.

The virus has now spread across three provinces since the WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17.

It’s a highly populated area so the risks of transmission are obviously higher and worrying. These are tents with tarp walls, where do you isolate if you have symptoms? — Aid worker

The three provinces — Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu — have been devastated by decades of conflict and house more than 5-million displaced people.

An aid worker told Reuters that the two victims were a mother and daughter who died on May 31 and June 1, and who were tested for Ebola by the World Health Organisation after they died.

Relatives mourn a man who died of Ebola during his burial at Nyamurongo cemetery in Bunia, Ituri, DRC, on June 10 2026. (Gradel Muyisa Mumbere)

“It’s a highly populated area, so the risks of transmission are obviously higher and worrying,” the source said. “These are tents with tarp walls, where do you isolate if you have symptoms?”

Aid workers describe cramped conditions at the camps with poor hygiene facilities, with sometimes hundreds of people sharing a toilet and open defecation.

We are all really worried that Ebola in these camps will spread extremely quickly and that there will be panic and people will flee all over, whether or not they’re contacts, whether or not they’re ill. — Caitlin Brady, interim DRC country director for Danish Refugee Council

“We are all really worried that Ebola in these camps will spread extremely quickly and that there will be panic and people will flee all over, whether or not they’re contacts, whether or not they’re ill,” Caitlin Brady, interim country director for the Danish Refugee Council in the DRC, told Reuters.

As of Friday, the DRC reported 676 confirmed ⁠cases and 136 deaths in an outbreak that ​has also spread to neighbouring Uganda, which has reported 19 cases.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which ​there is ​no approved ⁠treatment or vaccine.

The disease went undetected for weeks and first responders say they are playing catch-up.

Reuters