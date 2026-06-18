Africa

Explosions, sustained gunfire at airport in Niger capital, witnesses say

Airport in Niamey, capital of Niger, appeared to be under attack, according to a security source

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The caravan containing explosives was discovered on January 19 in Dural, a suburb 36km northwest of the centre of Sydney, police said.
The first explosions occurred around 6am, with sporadic gunfire still audible nearly two hours later, a Reuters witness said. (123RF/ peopleimages12)

Explosions and sustained gunfire that lasted for more than an hour were heard early on Thursday morning at the airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and security forces had blocked off the area, a Reuters witness and two residents said.

The first explosions occurred at about 6am and sporadic gunfire was still audible nearly two hours later, the Reuters witness said.

A security source said it appeared the airport was under attack.

A Niger government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Islamic State (IS) affiliate in the region claimed responsibility for an attack on the airport in January.

Niger, like its Sahel neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, has struggled to contain attacks from jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and IS that have killed thousands and displaced millions in the three countries.

Reuters

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