Explosions, sustained gunfire at airport in Niger capital, witnesses say

Explosions and sustained gunfire that lasted for more than an hour were heard early on Thursday morning at the airport in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and security forces had blocked off the area, a Reuters witness and two residents said.
The first explosions occurred at about 6am and sporadic gunfire was still audible nearly two hours later, the Reuters witness said.
A security source said it appeared the airport was under attack.
A Niger government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Islamic State (IS) affiliate in the region claimed responsibility for an attack on the airport in January.
Niger, like its Sahel neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, has struggled to contain attacks from jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and IS that have killed thousands and displaced millions in the three countries.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.