More than 70 DRC medics infected with Ebola since outbreak started: WHO

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Health workers get dressed in personal protective equipment at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, Ituri, DRC, on May 31 2026. File photo.

A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Friday that 75 medics in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had been infected with Ebola and 17 of them had died since the current outbreak started there.

Ebola was thought to be circulating months before the outbreak was first declared by Congolese officials on May 15, meaning many medics were exposed to the disease before they even knew it was present.

Even now, health officials say supplies of the basic gear to protect themselves like gloves and masks are running short.

“It is a really high price that the system, the health-care system, is paying, because we don’t have enough of health-care workers in DRC,” WHO emergency director Marie Roseline Belizaire told a press conference by video link from eastern DRC.

DRC has one of the lowest densities of health-care workers relative to the population, with only about 11 per 10,000 people, WHO data shows. Belizaire said China and Uganda are sending medical teams to the country.

The WHO is giving psychological support to some medics who were too scared to treat patients, having watched many of their colleagues fall ill, she added.

“When they are explaining to you how they live it, how they were infected ... [it] can break your heart.”

Reuters