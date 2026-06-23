Zonke, Sjava and DJ Milo join Tamia’s SA tour

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As anticipation grows for American singer Tamia’s upcoming three-city South African tour, three local stars have been added to the line-up.

South African musicians Zonke, Sjava and producer DJ Milo will be joining the tour, with concerts on August 5-6 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, Durban ICC on August 7 and SunBet Arena in Pretoria on August 10.

“I am honoured to be joining Tamia on this special tour and to be part of a celebration that shines a spotlight on the power and influence of women through music,” said Zonke in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

Sjava, who has been dominating the charts, will bring his signature blend of Afro-soul, hip-hop and traditional influences to the stage.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with Tamia and my sister, Zonke, on this special tour. Music has always brought people together, and being part of a Women’s Month celebration like this is truly special. I can’t wait to connect with audiences across the country and share these moments through music,” Sjava said.

Tamia, known for classics including Still, Officially and Missing You, returns to South Africa for the third time since 2023.

The singer said this return was more special.

“South Africa has always shown me so much love, and I’m incredibly excited to return this August. Performing during Women’s Month makes it even more special — I can’t wait to share these moments with my fans," she said.

TshisaLIVE