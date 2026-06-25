Zimbabwe’s upper house approves bill to extend Mnangagwa’s rule to 2030

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa could remain in office until 2030 under legislation approved by the country's Senate. File photo.

Zimbabwe’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to extend presidential terms from five to seven years, which will allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.

Seventy-five senators voted in favour of the draft legislation while four voted against it, above a threshold needed ​for a two-thirds majority.

The bill, which also includes a provision for the president to be elected by parliament rather than by direct popular vote, will become law when Mnangagwa signs it.

Evidence that ​Mnangagwa, 83, wants to stay in power beyond the end of his second term in 2028 emerged about two years ago, when his supporters started chanting slogans at Zanu-PF rallies that he needed more ​time to complete his agenda.

The ruling party last year resolved to change the constitution to prolong presidential ​terms and the plan received cabinet backing in February.

Mnangagwa came to power after a 2017 military coup ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who had been in power since independence in 1980.

Critics say the bill is a ruse for Mnangagwa to stay in power for longer, though its backers say it will strengthen accountability and foster political stability.

Reuters