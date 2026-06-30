DRC Ebola outbreak could cost Africa up to R58.97bn, UN says

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A health worker in full personal protective equipment disinfects an area while preparing for the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern DRC, on June 18 2026, one month after the outbreak was declared. Picture:

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The UN said on Tuesday the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could cost Africa up to $3.6bn (R58.97bn) and hundreds of thousands of jobs, potentially causing a development crisis.

This health emergency risks becoming a much deeper and prolonged development crisis across the region and potentially the continent — UN Development Programme resident representative in the DRC.

“If we have the resources and we step up, we can contain this outbreak and prevent further losses,” said Damien Mama, UN Development Programme resident representative in the DRC.

“If we do not, this health emergency risks becoming a much deeper and prolonged development crisis across the region and potentially the continent.”

Reuters