Niger arrests at least 16 for same-sex sexual acts, judicial source says

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Niger has started enforcing anti-LGBTQI+ legislation, with at least 16 arrests reported. File Photo

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The West African country of Niger has arrested at least 16 people after introducing prison sentences and fines for same-sex sexual acts, a judicial source told Reuters.

The source said high-ranking officials working for customs and police forces and several civilians had been arrested.

The official gazette dated March 27 declared sexual relations with a person of the same sex are punishable by prison terms of five to 10 years and fines of 10m to 100m CFA francs (about R294,000 to R2.9m).

“The operation is ongoing. It will target certain facilities where people of the same sex live together,” the source said, referring to army barracks and college campuses.

According to the document seen by Reuters, people found to be in a same-sex marriage could receive prison sentences of 10 to 20 years.

People operating LGBTQI+ organisations will be fined 50m to 500m CFA francs, the document states.

A government spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

West African countries including Senegal and Burkina Faso have passed anti-LGBTQI+ legislation in recent months. In Niger, the law previously banned same-sex marriage but did not include penalties for same-sex relations.

Reuters