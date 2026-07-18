Twenty pupils die in Uganda bus crash; government bans all school outings

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Twenty schoolchildren died when the bus they were travelling in crashed on the way back from a trip to waterfalls in eastern Uganda late on Thursday, authorities said.

The government said on Friday it was banning all school excursions as the tragedy prompted outpourings of grief and online posts demanding better safety standards.

Preliminary investigations suggested the driver lost control, and the bus veered off the road and overturned after hitting a large stone, police said in a post on X.

The bus, owned by King David Junior School in the capital, Kampala, was returning from an educational visit to Sipi Falls and crashed at Chekwatit village in the Kapchorwa district, police added.

One adult also died, and three adults and several children were injured, officials said.

Road accidents are common in Uganda, with experts often blaming poorly maintained vehicles and a lack of street lighting.

In October last year, 46 people died in a bus crash on one of the country’s main highways between the capital and the northern city of Gulu.

Education minister Chrysostom Muyingo “put a hold on all school trips and excursions, effective immediately and until further notice”, a government communications agency said on Friday.

Reuters