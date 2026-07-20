Nigeria and Ghana join forces to condemn ‘xenophobic attacks’ in SA

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Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye and Ghana’s foreign affairs minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa take aim at anti-illegal immigrant violence in SA. Picture:

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Nigerian foreign affairs minister ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye and Ghana’s foreign affairs minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have united to condemn the recent attacks targeting African nationals in SA.

The two ministers held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the mid-year summit of the Economic Community of West Africa States, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Friday.

During their engagement, they discussed the escalating anti-immigrant protests in SA which have been driven by groups such as the March and March Movement and Operation Dudula, demanding that all undocumented foreigners leave the country.

Foreigners have faced violence and had their shops looted during protests in some parts of the country.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian ministry of foreign affairs Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said both countries raised serious concerns about the violent protests targeting fellow African nationals, describing the incidents as Afrophobic and xenophobic.

“The two ministers engaged in constructive and frank discussions,” Ebienfa said.

“They expressed deep concern over the resurgence of Afrophobic sentiments and violence [in South Africa], noting that such acts undermine the ideals of African unity, solidarity, free movement of persons and regional integration as enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

More than 53,000 foreigners have reportedly been repatriated to their home countries amid the recent tensions. Several other African nations have also condemned the escalating violence against their citizens in SA.

Ebienfa noted that the ministers’ condemnation of the violence highlighted how such acts contradict the core values of Pan-Africanism. In response, they called for urgent intervention from both local and continental bodies.

“Both sides condemned all forms of xenophobia, Afrophobia, intolerance and violence against fellow Africans, emphasising that such acts are contrary to the shared values of Pan-Africanism and the collective progress of the continent.

“They underscored the need for urgent, co-ordinated regional and continental responses to address the root causes of these tensions, protect the lives and dignity of African migrants, and promote harmonious coexistence.”

The ministers urged that individuals residing in SA unlawfully should be processed strictly in accordance with the law, rather than being subjected to violence that often spills over to target law-abiding citizens.

Ebienfa said the meeting reaffirmed the strong ties between Nigeria and Ghana. Both nations agreed to collaborate closely to ensure the issue of Afrophobia is firmly placed on the agenda of the next AU summit.

“They further called on all member states of the AU to recommit themselves to the principles of Pan-Africanism, mutual respect, and the free movement of persons, while encouraging sustained public education and dialogue to combat prejudice and foster greater understanding among African communities,” added Ebienfa.

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