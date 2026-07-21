Kenyans furious that US workers are isolated for Ebola despite court ban

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Kenyan activists have accused authorities of violating a court order from last month halting the setting up of a US-backed Ebola quarantine centre, after reports surfaced that Americans were being quarantined in the country.

The centre was meant to take in and quarantine Americans evacuated from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where an Ebola outbreak that erupted two months ago has so far killed at least 930 people, out of the 2,344 cases confirmed there.

A US humanitarian organisation, the Samaritan’s Purse, said at the weekend that seven of its US staff from DRC were being quarantined in “large military tents” for 21 days in Kenya, adding that none had so far shown symptoms of Ebola.

The organisation did not say where in Kenya their workers were quarantined but local media have reported that military tents in Laikipia Air Base would house the US-backed Ebola facility. The air base is about 185km north from Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, near the town of Nanyuki.

They are being housed in large military tents in a fenced gravel compound, sleeping on military cots, and their food is being provided by the US military — Samaritan’s Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham

Residents of Nanyuki have staged a series of protests against the facility recently, and two people died when the protests turned violent.

Neither Kenya’s health ministry nor the US state department responded to requests for comment about whether Americans were being quarantined in Kenya. The Laikipia Air Base could also not be reached for comment.

Kenya — hundreds of kilometres to the east of the DRC and with Uganda between them — has no confirmed Ebola cases but is a key US ally in Africa. The US has pledged $13.5m towards Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

Kenyan President William Ruto has defended the planned US-backed quarantine facility, describing it as part of a partnership with the US. He said there were also plans to establish 24 additional Ebola preparedness centres across the country, with US funding.

However, last month a Kenyan court issued an order that barred the operationalisation of the facility and health minister Aden Duale later ordered the suspension of its construction.

The case was based on a petition by the Law Society of Kenya and constitutional lobby group the Katiba Institute, which had argued against establishing a quarantine for Americans from the DRC, saying that Kenya’s fragile health system could be overwhelmed in the event of an Ebola outbreak.

The Katiba Institute’s chief, Nora Mbagathi, said the activist groups were concerned about the latest reports of Americans already being quarantined in Kenya.

“Should any Kenyan government official be involved … they have completely betrayed the public trust and must be held personally accountable,” Mbagathi said.

The Law Society of Kenya said in a statement on Monday that a “deliberate” violation of a court order would amount to ”impunity and lawlessness”.

Samaritan’s Purse said its staff had been working on the front lines of the Ebola response in the DRC, where the organisation operates two treatment centres in Bunia and Nyankunde.

Should any Kenyan government official be involved ... they have completely betrayed the public trust and must be held personally accountable — Katiba Institute head Nora Mbagathi

“They are being housed in large military tents in a fenced gravel compound, sleeping on military cots, and their food is being provided by the US military,” Samaritan’s Purse president and CEO Franklin Graham said in a statement.

Graham did not respond to questions about why the quarantine was up and working in Kenya despite the court order.

AP