Senegal’s Faye backs ex-president Sall’s bid for UN top job, says ministry

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Former Senegalese president Macky Sall has secured his countryl's endorsement for his bid to become the next UN secretary-general. Picture:

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has endorsed former president Macky Sall’s candidacy to become the next UN secretary-general, the foreign ministry said on Monday, giving his predecessor crucial backing from his home country despite deep political divisions.

Faye reached his decision after meeting Sall on Friday, according to the foreign ministry.

Sall, who governed Senegal from 2012 to 2024, is one of five candidates seeking to succeed UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres when his term ends on December 31.

Faye instructed his government to “fully mobilise” support for Sall, saying his bid “is now Senegal’s candidacy in the service of Africa”, said the ministry.

The endorsement marks a significant political gesture by Faye, whose administration has frequently criticised Sall’s record.

Sall’s attempt to postpone the 2024 presidential election triggered deadly protests and was ultimately struck ​down by the Constitutional Council.

Faye won the election and succeeded Sall in April 2024, and relations have remained strained. Faye’s government has accused Sall’s administration of financial mismanagement and political repression, allegations Sall denied.

Burundi, which holds the AU’s rotating presidency, nominated Sall for the UN role. Senegal had until Monday stopped short of publicly endorsing his candidacy.

Reuters