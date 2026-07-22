Africa

Morocco urges investigation after arrested man dies in Italy

Anti-police protest in Bologna leaves dozens injured

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A protester gestures while holding a flyer during a protest following the death of Abderrahim Fakir in Bologna, Italy, on July 20. Picture: (Michele Lapini)

Story audio is generated using AI

Morocco’s foreign ministry says it is concerned by the death of a man during a police arrest in Bologna, Italy, and has urged a “thorough investigation”.

Morocco-born Abderrahim Fakir died on Sunday after police were called to the Pilastro neighbourhood on the outskirts of the northern Italian city to ​deal with a man behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle.

On Tuesday night the Moroccan ministry called for the necessary explanations regarding the death to be provided and for responsibility to be established.

The death triggered anti-police protests in Bologna on Monday that left dozens of officers injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni​ called for a full investigation into the death and also condemned the subsequent clashes with police.

Reuters

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