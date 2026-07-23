Cameroon’s governing party meets as Biya’s long absence draws criticism

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Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has been in office since 1982. File photo:

Cameroon’s governing party called a rare meeting of senior leaders on Wednesday as criticism mounted over the continued absence of President Paul Biya, 93, who has spent the past 45 days abroad.

Biya, the world’s oldest head of state, left Cameroon on June 7 for what the civil cabinet described as “a brief private stay in Europe” and has since not returned. The government has provided no information as to when he might be back.

Jean Nkuete, secretary-general of the central committee of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, who summoned the meeting, did not disclose its agenda, describing it only as “an important working session”. There was no immediate indication that the meeting was linked to Biya’s prolonged absence from public view.

In office since 1982, Biya has for years spent extended stretches in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe, though his advanced age means they have increasingly fuelled speculation about his health, whereabouts and ability to govern. The current overseas trip is his longest yet.

After a similarly extended period out of the country in 2024, the government banned discussion of Biya’s health.

That has not stopped some opposition figures from commenting on Biya’s absence.

The Cameroon Democratic Union, an opposition party, said on July 18 that officials should “provide the nation with the necessary clarifications regarding the effective continuity of the state”.

In a Facebook post on July 17, opposition legislator Jean Michel Nintcheu said the Constitutional Court should declare the position of head of state vacant.

A government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The government has previously dismissed reports that Biya is receiving medical treatment and said he can effectively run the cocoa- and oil-producing country from overseas.

Legislators in April approved the re-introduction of the role of vice-president, who would be first in line to succeed Biya, but the role has not been filled.

Biya has also not appointed a new government despite having won re-election last October.

Reuters