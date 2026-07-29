Ethiopian Airlines posts strong growth in revenue

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An Ethiopian Airlines plane on the tarmac at Manchester Airport in the UK on April 30 2026. File photo:

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines’ full-year 2025/26 revenue rose 20% from the same period a year earlier to $9.1bn (R152.71bn), state-run Ethiopia News Agency said on Wednesday.

The state-owned carrier, Africa’s biggest airline, said passenger numbers increased by 10% to 20.7-million in its financial year ended on July 7.

Cargo freight rose 16% year-on-year to 897,000 metric tons.

Ethiopian Airlines, which operates more than 150 aircraft, said in April that it would buy six additional Boeing ​787-9 Dreamliner jets to expand long-haul services.

The carrier said in June it would decide within three months on an order for 25 smaller commercial jets to expand its local network.

The airline added nine aircraft to its fleet over the year, the news agency said, adding that the carrier has also expanded its facilities at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The state-owned company did not disclose profit figures, but the news agency said that financial performance was affected by flight cancellations caused by conflict in the Middle East and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reuters