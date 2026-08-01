Trump threatens more strikes on Iran, other developments in the Middle East

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A Palestinian man rides his bicycle past the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israel-Hamas war in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on July 31 2026. Picture:

President Donald Trump threatened more strikes on Iran as the US presses for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hours later on Saturday, Kuwait said it responded to a new round of drone attacks from Iran while a tanker was struck in the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, Israel heavily struck the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to disarm.

Here are the most important developments in the Middle East on Saturday:

US threatens new strikes in the conflict with Iran

Speaking to reporters Friday during a meeting with members of his cabinet at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump said, “We just want to win” in Iran and signalled that he expected US military action to continue for some time.

He said the US will hit Iran “very hard” until they can’t take it anymore.

Later on Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed the US administration’s frustration anew, charging that Tehran last month signed a memorandum of understanding with the US on a truce but then quickly “broke it, shot at commercial ships, and killed American soldiers”.

“President Trump is not going to stand by and allow this terrorist behaviour to occur,” Leavitt said. “Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way.”

New attacks on Kuwait and on shipping

Kuwait’s military said on Saturday that its forces were responding to drone attacks, which were part of Iran’s assaults on the country.

Maj-Gen Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait’s defence ministry, said the drones hit “a number of vital facilities”, including a government structure in the country’s north. He said there were no casualties.

The British Navy said on Saturday that a tanker was struck and a separate explosion hit close to a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. No casualties were reported in either incident, it said. The UK Maritime Trade Organisation said an unknown projectile hit the vessel on Friday 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman. The attack damaged the vessel’s engine room.

The group said that on Saturday a large splash and an explosion were reported close to another tanker while it was sailing 21 nautical miles northwest of Khasab city.

Iran has repeatedly attacked vessels attempting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz without its authorisation as part of its ongoing conflict with the US.

Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas says it will disarm

Intense Israeli strikes on Friday night killed at least two people in central Gaza and injured dozens more, according to local health officials.

The strikes came after Hamas confirmed on Friday that it will disarm in a potential breakthrough for ending the war in Gaza, though major obstacles remain. Israel has not officially commented on the Hamas deal, which is part of a US-brokered ceasefire announced last October.

That agreement called for Hamas to disarm and hand over power to an independent Palestinian administration. Israel was to withdraw, and an international stabilisation force was to be deployed.

In a post on X on Friday, Israeli far-right legislator Itamar Ben-Gvir called the deal “unacceptable” and said the killings in Gaza must continue. “Israel must win,” he said.

The strikes overnight in Gaza followed evacuation orders by Israel’s military. Israel’s military didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes.

AP