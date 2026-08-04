Africa

Mali’s former prime minister Moussa Mara announces release from prison

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Mali's former prime minister Moussa Mara was summoned by a judicial cybercrimes unit on Friday, and a prosecutor charged him with offences including undermining the credibility of the state and spreading false information, says his lawyer. Stock photo.
Mali's former prime minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison. File picture: (123rf.com)

Mali’s former prime minister Moussa Mara has been released from prison, he said at the weekend in a video posted on Facebook.

  • Mara was sentenced to two years in October 2025, including one year in prison and a second on probation, over a social-media post criticising the military government’s restrictions on democracy.
  • He had been detained last August and charged with undermining the credibility of the state and spreading false information.
  • He had been summoned repeatedly over a social media post in July 2025 that expressed solidarity with government critics who had been jailed.
  • Mara was among few public figures in Mali who criticised Assimi Goita’s military government.

Reuters


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